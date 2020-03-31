BankUnited to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of BKU opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 378,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,878,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,254,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

