Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,789 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $56,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after buying an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,843,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,463,000 after buying an additional 549,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

