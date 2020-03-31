Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

BANC opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 257.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,058 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,481,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

