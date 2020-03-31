Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Banc of California worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Banc of California by 19.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANC stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 257.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. B. Riley cut their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

