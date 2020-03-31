Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16.
BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BOCOM International lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.