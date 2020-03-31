Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BOCOM International lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

