B. Riley Weighs in on LiqTech International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LiqTech International in a report issued on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the industrial goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiqTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

LIQT opened at $4.00 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 930,977 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 373,533 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 748,685 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 711,813 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,663 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 469,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

