B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBC. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,655,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

