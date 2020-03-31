B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Bank of America cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $582.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 105.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

