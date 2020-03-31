Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AX. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 291,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

