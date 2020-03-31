Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,423.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,286. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.