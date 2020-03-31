Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,363,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 27th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,946.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,976.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.