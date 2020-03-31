Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,608 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Axis Capital news, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

