Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Up 5.5%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 10,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

