Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avista by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avista by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Avista stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.