AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,500 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 27th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.68. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 225.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $1.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

