AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

