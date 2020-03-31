Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.