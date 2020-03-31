Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

