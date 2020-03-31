Auctus Hits Market Capitalization of $319,055.05 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Auctus has a market cap of $319,055.05 and $55.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.02567433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00195167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 91.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

