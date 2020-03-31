Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $12.15 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $251.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,425 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

