Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,099 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Athene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,235 shares during the period. Portland Ltd bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $57,163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

