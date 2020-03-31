ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €250.00 ($290.70) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €288.85 ($335.87).

