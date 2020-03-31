Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recently:

3/30/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/27/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/25/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/19/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/17/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

3/10/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after acquiring an additional 926,762 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 117,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

