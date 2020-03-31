Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

