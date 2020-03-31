Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.75 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.75 ($9.01) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.18% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.40 ($9.77).

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.50 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.53. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

