ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.25% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 253,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,913,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 153,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

ARC opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.51.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $92.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

