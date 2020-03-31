Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,033 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aqua America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,629 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,381,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after buying an additional 269,872 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,055,000 after buying an additional 302,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,529,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:WTR opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

