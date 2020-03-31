Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apache from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $102,618,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $99,801,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $25,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.