ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ANSELL LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get ANSELL LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. ANSELL LTD/S has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $89.38.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ANSELL LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSELL LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.