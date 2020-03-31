Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SIS opened at C$10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.45. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.97. The stock has a market cap of $526.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total value of C$26,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,794,525. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

