Analysts Set Expectations for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

