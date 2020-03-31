Analysts Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE:CADE opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,055,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 533,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.