Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $149,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,078.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,150 in the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.