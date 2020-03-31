Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

