Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.04 Million

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post $557.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $587.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.79 million. Incyte reported sales of $497.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

