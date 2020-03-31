Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$2.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,862,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $108.83 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

