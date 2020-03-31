Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to post sales of $64.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $67.44 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $263.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 billion to $268.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $279.04 billion to $293.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

UNH opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

