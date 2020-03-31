Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.59). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Carvana from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carvana by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Carvana by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $52.38 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.89.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

