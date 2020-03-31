Amryt Pharma (LON:CLCO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:CLCO)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), 589,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma (LON:CLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (2.27) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

CloudCoCo Group plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.