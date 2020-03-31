Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Amerisafe worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.