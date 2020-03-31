American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American River Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRB. TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.