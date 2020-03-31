American Express (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

