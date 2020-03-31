American Express (AXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.
American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
