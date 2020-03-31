American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Up 3%

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92, 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.