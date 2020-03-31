American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Update

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,163,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after acquiring an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

