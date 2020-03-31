American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,187,688 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of AXL opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $425.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

