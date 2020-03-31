alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €13.50 ($15.70) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOX. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.83 ($20.73).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

