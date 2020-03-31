Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.97. Allot Communications shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 236,901 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $316.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

