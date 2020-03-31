Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE LNT opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.