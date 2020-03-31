AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

AFB opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

