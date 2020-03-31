Alliance Data Systems Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.69 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,827,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

